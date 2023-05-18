Teachers To Be REPLACED With A.I.? Bill Gates Wants To BRAINWASH Kids With Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence could enslave the world.

Alex Newman, CEO Liberty Sentinel Media, is here to talk about Bill Gates and the threat A.I. poses to humanity.

All technology can be useful if it’s in the right hands.

However, Bill Gates is wicked and is a key player in the developments of A.I. technology.

In 2019 the United Nations held a conference in China where they explained how to use A.I. in the classroom to change the values, beliefs, and attitudes of our children.

In the future whoever has the most powerful A.I. will win all wars.

American mega banks like Goldman Sachs are currently funding Chinese military projects developing artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk has compared the development of A.I. technology to raising a demon.

Google’s Ray Kurzweil has indicated he believes A.I. could become god.

The globalist elites believe A.I, is their ticket to immortality and becoming superhuman.

This is reminiscent of the Tower of Babel when God destroyed the plans of evil men.

Globalists are back to playing with fire and this will not end well.

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Eat Carbs, Lose Weight? Go to https://TheHealthyfat.com/stew for MCT products

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network