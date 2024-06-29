This Present Darkness and What Lies Ahead

With Daniel Holdings - CBV 28





Daniel Holdings is an Air Force vet and former businessman turned author, radio show commentator, podcaster, public speaker, and documentary film maker with GenSix productions. His highly acclaimed novels garnered him a reputation as a hard-hitting writer who bases his work on insightful and seldom heard facts and bringing these heart-stopping truths together as he educates all who will listen. For years he’s worked in the shadows, behind the scenes on various projects for several clients, bringing their stories and visions to life. A few years ago, he received a call from his good friend Steve Quayle, also a character in one of his books, who asked for his help with a research project. Since those early days, Daniel and Steve have been working together very closely at GenSix Productions where Daniel has become the lead writer, coproducer and assistant director to Steve on GenSix’ MegaDrought and The Lies of Men and Gods, as well as co-laboring on a myriad of other important projects for the production company and Steve’s ministry. He lives in rural Kentucky with his wife of 40 years with his daughter and grandsons close by. Daniel is always open to speaking at various events whenever invited and still takes on side projects for other clients when time allows.





