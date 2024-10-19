Tribulation awaits God's saints when the mark of the beast will be enforced

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, May 25, 2024.





God’s end-time remnant Christians will go through tribulation. As Paul warns us in Acts 14:22, Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.





SUNday worshipping Christians want to bring back SUNday laws or blue laws believing that they are honoring God on SUNday as their version of the Lord’s Day, and thus, they believe that they will gain favor with God under the auspice of a re-energized Christian nation praying to and pleading with God AND...to make GOD GREAT AGAIN in the United States.





On what many believe will be a Trump presidential election victory on November 5, 2024, a conservative project called Project 2025 Presidential Transition Project is the effort of a broad coalition of conservative organizations that have come together to ensure a successful administration begins in January 2025.





The Jesuits’ grand rule says: "The Grand Rule": "For an inferior readily to declare his assent and consent to his Superior in active obedience when he says, the snow is black, or the crow is white... we should always be ready to accept this principal: I will believe that the white that I see is black, if the hierarchical Church defines it as such." -The Spirit Exercies of St. Ignatius, p. 141, -By Ignatius de Loyola.





Through FORCE, through control, through intimidation, the Vatican and her Jesuits and their supporters want you to see it the Vatican’s way and NOT God’s way from the Bible.





This is what the mark of the Vatican beast of ENFORCED public, weekly SUNday rest and worship is all about: it’s about FORCING you to submit and obey the pope rather than God and keeping His holy ten commandments including His permanent and holy 7th day Sabbath commandment as God’s people have, are and will be doing for eternity.





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”

Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





"This organization proposes in every possible way to aid in preserving Sunday as a civil institution. Our national security requires the active support of all good citizens in the maintenance of our American Sabbath. Sunday laws MUST BE ENFORCED." - quoted as "principles contained in the Constitution" of the original organization (then called the American Sabbath Union), cited in The Lord's Day Alliance, Twenty fifth Report (1913), p 6.





That statement from 1913 about enforcing SUNday laws is about to come to fruition in 2025 through Project 2025!





This SUNday law / 7th day Sabbath controversy is about your allegiance to either the pope with his SUNday sacredness uplifted by the Vatican as the day of Christ’s resurrection or to God, whose 7th day Sabbath commandment identifies God as the Creator.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]