Jesus is coming soon. Are you ready?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this presentation, I talk about an apocryphal letter attributed to the apostle Barnabas, called the Epistle of Barnabas, in particular, chapter 15 where he mentions that a day to the Lord is a thousand years (as Peter and the Psalmist also write). Barnabas interprets this to mean that the Earth will last the equivalent of one "week;" i.e. 7000 years. The final 1000 years will be the "Millennial Kingdom." Right before this, at 6000 years, Jesus will return. If this is true, and the Earth is near 6000 years old, then the time will not be long...