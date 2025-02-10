BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Jesus is coming soon. Are you ready?
FocusOnTheWord
FocusOnTheWord
42 views • 7 months ago

In this presentation, I talk about an apocryphal letter attributed to the apostle Barnabas, called the Epistle of Barnabas, in particular, chapter 15 where he mentions that a day to the Lord is a thousand years (as Peter and the Psalmist also write).  Barnabas interprets this to mean that the Earth will last the equivalent of one "week;" i.e. 7000 years.  The final 1000 years will be the "Millennial Kingdom."  Right before this, at 6000 years, Jesus will return.  If this is true, and the Earth is near 6000 years old, then the time will not be long...

Keywords
second comingrevelation of johnepistle of barnabas
