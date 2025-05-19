The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 388 - Altered States

In this video I felt a need to return to the subject of MYSTICISM and how Pagan Mysticism has been infused into all world populations today. I have touched on this subject briefly related to the pagan priesthood of Babylon in a range of videos but haven’t delved into it in depth. Mysticism isn’t even recognized for what it is by most of the people who are involved in it today. Most people are so divorced from Biblical principles that they feel free to indulge in anything that tickles their FEEL GOOD emotions. Most have zero understanding of the demonic spirits behind Mystical practices. Most do not even recognize that modern technologies are mediums by which Altered States of mind can be attained. I think that you’ll be surprised at what constitutes Mysticism and how it has a stranglehold on hearts and minds today. This is the great danger today for the Little Flock of God’s true Saints.





