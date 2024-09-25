U.S. Congress Prepares For Mass Casualty Event?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No Coincidences: Red Flags Everywhere
* Why are they doing this now — before an election?
* What is the real goal here?
* What are they hiding?
READ:
◦ Beset By Threats Of Violence, Congress Prepares For Mass Casualty Event
◦ One Pistol Clip Can Change The Balance Of Power: Congress Is Wholly Unprepared For A Mass Casualty Event
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News (24 September 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5g77e5--breaking-u.s.-congress-is-prepping-for-a-mass-casualty-event-before-electi.html