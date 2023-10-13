© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tehran, Iran early today Residents show Palestinian Support.
I added the image of, Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq from a distance.
Adding:
Iran's Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian met with the Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
and
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a speech before the people of Fars Province before Friday prayers:
➡️America is involved in all Zionist crimes.
➡️This entity that kills children today is committing the most heinous crimes, and let everyone who supports it, especially America, know that it is involved in its crimes.
➡️The Palestinian people have been subjected to injustice and oppression for 75 years, but the enemy, despite all these crimes, has not been able to eliminate the Palestinian cause.