Tehran, Iran early today Residents show Palestinian Support.

I added the image of, Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq from a distance.

Iran's Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian met with the Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a speech before the people of Fars Province before Friday prayers:

➡️America is involved in all Zionist crimes.

➡️This entity that kills children today is committing the most heinous crimes, and let everyone who supports it, especially America, know that it is involved in its crimes.

➡️The Palestinian people have been subjected to injustice and oppression for 75 years, but the enemy, despite all these crimes, has not been able to eliminate the Palestinian cause.











