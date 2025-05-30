Morning Manna - May 30, 2025 - 1 Kings 17:8-16 - The Bread in Your Hand

On this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart walk through the miraculous account of Elijah and the widow at Zarephath. As famine ravages the land, God orchestrates a divine meeting between His prophet and a Gentile widow on the brink of death. Elijah's audacious command to "bring me the bread that’s in your hand" reveals a powerful faith principle: the miracle is already in your possession—it just requires obedience.

Through detailed teaching, Rick and Doc emphasize the necessity of recognizing what God has already placed in your hand, trusting Him with what little you have, and stepping into supernatural provision. The episode challenges viewers to respond in faith, even when resources seem depleted, and highlights God’s ability to sustain His people through unexpected sources.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/30/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/morning-manna-may-30-2025-1-kings-178-16-the-bread-in-your-hand-85317585





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.FaithandValues.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf



