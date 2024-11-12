US Law Against The Vatican. Trump & JFK. Seventh-day Adventists, Baptists Protest Babylon & America

Trump Promises Faith Leaders Direct Access to the Oval Office If Elected. Former President Donald Trump has promised to provide faith leaders with direct access to him in the Oval Office if he wins the election. Speaking last Monday at the National Faith Summit in Powder Springs, Georgia, Trump vowed to reinstate the Faith Office he originally established during his first term, emphasizing the critical role of religion in the nation. In response to a question from moderator Paula White-Cain about what a faith office might look like in a second Trump administration, the former president indicated his plans involve a direct line to the Oval Office.





Trump pledges to unseal more JFK assassination files during presidential term. Tens of thousands of documents were already declassified in 2017 Some conspiracy theories about Kennedy's death remain. Former President Donald Trump promised to release all remaining sealed documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy if he is reelected. Trump made the statement at a rally over the weekend, reigniting speculation about what those documents from the Warren Commission, which investigated the assassination back in 1964, might reveal.





Trump vows to release docs on JFK assassination with new presidential commission. Former President Trump will establish an independent presidential commission on assassination attempts during presidential term, he announced at an Arizona campaign rally standing alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Friday. The big picture: Trump said he'll task the commission with releasing all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. "They will also conduct a rigorous review of the attack last month," Trump said of the assassination attempt against him at at Pennsylvania rally.





RFK Jr.’s new bully pulpit sends public health shock waves. President-elect Trump’s promise to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild” on health is demoralizing public health experts, who worry he could meddle with key government agencies, amplify vaccine hesitancy and direct agency funding to favor his preferred views. Those include removing fluoride from public water, promoting a wide variety of unorthodox and unproven treatments and pushing a deep skepticism of pharmaceutical companies and the agencies overseeing them. But with Trump’s victory, Kennedy could soon be in charge of those same agencies.





Seventh-day Adventists and Baptists opposed US-Vatican diplomatic relations. In 1867, Congress passed a law that prohibited the use of federal funds for diplomatic relations with the Vatican. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan convinced Congress to repeal the law, allowing him to formally establish diplomatic relations with the Vatican.













President Trump Signs “Johnson Amendment” Executive Order Limiting Treasury’s Actions Against Religious Organizations Engaged in Political Campaign Activities.





Trump calls for federal education dollars to 'follow the student' in push for universal school choice. Former President Trump is proposing that federal education dollars "follow the student" in his possible second term, while pushing his "universal school choice policy," and stressing that he backs it "all the way."









Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law for the Climate. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate will be legislated after or during COP29. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Climate Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of this will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The climate sabbath is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.









