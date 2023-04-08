BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mr. Miles Guo explained the design and history of this gift set in his live broadcast on July 5, 2017
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
11 views • 04/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2dpxzv6bdf

4/3/2023 DA under the DOJ once again rejected the bail conditions offered by Mr. Miles Guo and his lawyers, and one of the evidence (exhibits) the DA submitted to court was a set of gold pins with symbol of the Chinese Communist Party (Exhibit D) and the DA claimed they were located by FBI in its raid and search on the 18th Floor at the Sherry-Netherland Apartment Building; however, Mr. Guo did talk and explain the design and history of this gift set in his live broadcast on July 5, 2017

#SDNY #SDNYStateAttorney #DA #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #CCP


4/3/2023 郭先生律师提出合理保释条件后，司法部下属检察官再次拒绝郭先生保释，并提交了所谓证据，声称FBI在3月15日突袭并搜查18楼时，发现了一套带有中共标识的纯金制徽章（证据附件：D）；而郭先生却早在2017年7月5号直播中就讲到了这套徽章的设计和来由

#南区检察官 #纽约南区检察官办公室 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #中共

