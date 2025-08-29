© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kenny Clark 🏈 | NFL Star Defensive Tackle | Packers & Cowboys Journey
Meet Kenny Clark, one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive tackles. Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, Clark became a Pro Bowl standout known for his strength, run defense, and game-changing sacks. In 2025, he joined the Dallas Cowboys in a blockbuster trade, bringing his powerhouse presence to their defensive line. Beyond football, Kenny Clark inspires through his community work, youth camps, and family story—making him more than just an athlete, but a true role model. 🏆💪
