Binding Demons & Breaking Curses

December 23rd, 2018
Pastor Dean gives an important teaching on binding demons and breaking demonic curses. Most Christians have never been taught this very important subject and therefore are being "beaten up" by the forces of Satan. Every Christian has the authority of Jesus Christ to bind evil spirits and cast them away, let us all exercise this authority and keep Satan from gaining a foothold.