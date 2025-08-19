White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1941 - Mary M Murphy Elliott - Press conference after execution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mary, an advertising executive, had just left work and was on her way to her car in the Sheraton parking garage. Upon arriving, she encountered Hoffman, who was working as a valet at the garage. Hoffman kidnapped Mary at gunpoint, forcing her to drive to a nearby ATM and withdraw $200, before forcing her to drive to a remote area in St. Tammany Parish. He then raped her at gunpoint, before making her march to a makeshift dock near the Middle Pearl River and kneel. He then shot her in the head, before leaving her naked body to be found 2 days later.