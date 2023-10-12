BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Berkey Water Filters Sue EPA After Taken off Market without Due Process | Ep 126
American company Berkey Water Systems and one of the top water filters used by clean-living aficionados world-wide, was pulled off the market by the EPA this summer.Show more


Berkey Water Systems owner James Shepard and attorney Warren Norred, join Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, to chronicle the seemingly targeted attack by the EPA, how they came to label the filter that takes pharmaceuticals and pesticides out of the water a pesticide itself and what implications it may have for all water filter products moving forward.


Also, how the EPA claimed they were helping to protect people from COVID by taking away a water filter that could have filtered the virus out of the water.


