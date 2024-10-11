The Yakking Show by Peter Wright & Kathleen Beauvais. A Costa Rica story- EP 182 with Richard Blank.

Guiding You to Health, Balance, and Wholeness Your go-to channel for expert advice, practical tips, and inspiring ideas to elevate your mental and physical well-being. Join our community of like-minded individuals who are committed to achieving a harmonious and fulfilling life. Discover transformative techniques to enhance your mental resilience, boost your physical vitality, and find contentment in every aspect of your journey.





Get ready to unlock your potential, cultivate balance, and embrace a life of joy and fulfillment. Embark on a transformative path towards holistic wellness.Richard Blank, CEO of costaricascallcenter.com talks to Peter and Kathleen about building a world-class call center business, training bilingual telemarketers and providing exceptional levels of service to international clients. Richard tells us his success secrets.





https://youtu.be/cT2lA4ZEIHU?si=y15i7f-xqJRRWkFq





The Yakking Show was born out of a desire to give entrepreneurs, self employed professionals, authors, and other creative people a platform to talk about themselves, their services and their products.The show that provides you with a greater range of actionable business ideas than almost anywhere else on the internet.In March 2020 at the start of the global disruption caused by the coronavirus, we wanted to do something to fill the gap caused by the sudden end of live networking events and to lighten the dark mood that had settled on the world.





The show gives you an opportunity to tell your story in an informal conversation with Peter and Kathleen, experienced and successful audio and video podcast hosts.Podcast appearances are more authentic than corporate publicity videos.We do all the work, you just show up on Zoom, we record, edit and publish video and audio versions on all the major video, audio platforms and social media.We provide you with links to the finished video and audio uploads to share on social media, embed on your website, and use in promotional material.We have an international audience made up of diverse business, community, industry and consumer participants. You may qualify as a participant for our Premium Content series in which case you will be featured in longer interviews with more opportunities to showcase your business.





Timeline

05:00 Adapting to a new culture

06:20 What makes Richard successful

09:40 Active Listening

12:30 Training at-home workers

14:00 Dealing with angry and upset callers

17:00 Dedicated Practice

20:50 Long lines & potholes

23:23 Phonetic micro expressions

28:47 Fortune favours the brave

30:01 Positive escalations