Maria Zeee & James Roguski - WHO Secret Plan to Eradicate All Freedoms Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James Roguski of https://jamesroguski.substack.com/ joins Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show to sound the alarm of the final steps of Medical Martial Law being implemented by the WHO in secret as we speak, and the action the United States can take, as well as upcoming Australian action.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34