© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Summer Bliss: A Fermented Smoothie Delight
Ingredients:
-1 Tbsp. Groovy Bee® Fermented Super30+ with Organic Apple Peel Powder
-3 Tbsp. Health Ranger Select Organic Oat Milk Powder
-1 banana
-1/2 avocado
-1 and 1/2 cup water
Instructions:
1. In a blender, combine Fermented Super30+ with Organic Apple Peel Powder and oat milk powder, along with banana, avocado, and water.
2. Blend on high for 30-60 seconds or until smooth and creamy.
3. Pour into your favorite glass or jar and enjoy immediately.