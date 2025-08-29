Originally inspired by coronavirus protests, this song becomes more and more actual as the new leftist totalitarianism, supported by the major corporations, overwhelms America and the world. I wish this song to become an anthem of the protest against all forms of modern dictatorship created by the leftist fascism under the slogans of "climate change." "anti-racism." "LGBT rights" and so on. Feel free to use my music and video to create your own cover versions!

Score in PDF: http://yun.complife.info/Resist.pdf

Lyrics:



When did we lose the home of the brave?

When they say "citizen," they mean "slave."

When they say "safety," they mean "chains."

They want your fear and not your brains!





Refrain:

We are not dogs - we don't need muzzles!

We are not sheep - we don't need shepherds!

Break their rules, disrupt their puzzles,

Fight for your right whatever happens -

Resist!

Resist!

Resist!





They call you guilty 'cause of your breath,

For being proud they threaten death,

For being white they want you to kneel,

They want your meekness and not your will!





Refrain





They say it's science, but it's all lie,

They gag the scholars who tell you why.

COVID, or climate, or sex, or race -

They want your muzzle and not your face!





Refrain