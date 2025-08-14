The moment a drone strikes a residential building in Rostov-on-Don, Russia

The moment a Ukrainian drone strikes a residential building in Rostov-on-Don (Russia).

Due to a UAV attack in Rostov, several apartment buildings were damaged, reported acting governor Slyusar.

Emergency services and representatives of the Rostov administration have been dispatched to the scene.

Currently, there is information about one injured person; information about other victims is being clarified.

Adding update: Moment when Ukrainian UAV strikes residential building in Rostov-on-Don

Kiev used so-called A-22 'Flying Fox' in the attack

Leaves 13 injured, 2 in critical condition