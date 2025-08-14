The moment a drone strikes a residential building in Rostov-on-Don, Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The moment a Ukrainian drone strikes a residential building in Rostov-on-Don (Russia).
Due to a UAV attack in Rostov, several apartment buildings were damaged, reported acting governor Slyusar.
Emergency services and representatives of the Rostov administration have been dispatched to the scene.
Currently, there is information about one injured person; information about other victims is being clarified.
Adding update: Moment when Ukrainian UAV strikes residential building in Rostov-on-Don
Kiev used so-called A-22 'Flying Fox' in the attack
Leaves 13 injured, 2 in critical condition