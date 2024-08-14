ARDIS: Is OZEMPIC a SCAM? Gila Monster Venom?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is the truth about Ozempic weight loss medication? What about stomach paralysis? Continual vomiting? Pancreatitis? Black box warning? Man in America interviews Dr. Bryan Ardis.
BUSINESS INSIDER, We wouldn't have Ozempic without Gila monsters - their hunger-regulating venom inspired weight-loss drugs.
https://www.businessinsider.com/what-is-ozempic-glp1-drugs-developed-by-gila-monster-2023-3
"...One of the newest GLP-1s is called semaglutide. It's sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy - and it is taking 'Hellywood' by storm. Rising demand for these types of drugs, which mimic key hormones that tell us to feel full, have led to severe shortages of GLP-1s in recent months...."
FULL PRESENTATION: Man in America, LIVE Q&A w/ Dr. Ardis: Nicotine, Ozempic, Bird Flu & More | Your Questions Answered. https://www.brighteon.com/f82830e7-903a-4a23-89a4-ea165410b8ab