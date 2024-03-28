© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lara Logan: The Media is Lying to You About What Really Happened to the Baltimore Bridge. The truth naturally leads to questions they do not want you to ask. That’s why they are attacking me so hard. | The Charlie Kirk Show
For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh