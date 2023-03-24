BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
20170123 WEEK 7 : 155 min DeepState Narative/language/strategies vs being Gods soldier in the present War, battle tactics/techniques
Berean Builder Ministries
Berean Builder Ministries
9 followers
0
26 views • 03/24/2023

Please checkout the Brighteon store for great health products and support my ministry https://bit.ly/3nbzJTN

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Blood of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

*****************************

You can find us on: Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/ministries

on our website you can financially support our ministry, find access to our weekly small group on signal , our Facebook page, past and current classes on rumble , our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

Rumble where all 50 past teaching videos are: https://rumble.com/c/c-361675

YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless

Please consider financially supporting our ministry through: PayPal: https://paypal.me/DOuglasTurner or interac e-transfer: send to [email protected]

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Outline follows with time stamps:

0-17 min INTRO: language/backstory(narrative) of Deep State/NWo, Satan's Control as God of this World, Conqueror by Abiding and in the Spirit, a Soldier, Great Delusion & technology,Satan's plans/strategy for the church,Gods Word not a book but an interdimensional multifaceted communication tool that goes beyond space & time,wielding your Sword,importance of solid foundation during coming shaking,my testimony of the supernatural realm,Gods prophetic word a Laser,School of the Spirit,preparing for whats coming


17-30 min God who rests part 2Focus of Reforming than informing the mind,Deep State intentions, understanding Deep State language,doublespeak,Obama is Gods Pharoah,will go through parallels soon,secret ancient tech,God's vs NWO 10 commandments

30-64 min At war & soldier for Christ,deceptions,our weapons/strategies, intimate/close combat,behaviour,tactics,Gods voice,Satans wrath,ISIS vs ISIL,wartime vs peacetime society,fortresses for the Lord in the coming future,luxery of majoring on the minors/ wasting resources/wants vs needs/ in peacetime vs wartime priorities,God appoints leaders,MSM propaganda vs alternate media,principle of mirroring,internet killswitch,Isaiah 40:12 how big God is,faith vs sight,temporal vs eternal,abiding

64-90 min News events,Soviet limitation strategies,scalar weapons,avoiding truth,condemnation before investigation,Chuck Missler,antiChrist,Ufo's,Satan's strategies/nature to duplicate what Christ did,abductions,alien nature,demons vs fallen angels-nephilim(Genesis 6),abductee mission field/ministry,predictive programming,UN/Vatican ALien involvement,Discernment origins,depopulation

90- Nature of Trump and 7's from Revelation in the News- Zach Drew, Gods Calendar vs. West calendar,Ten virgins breakdown,Gods nature/perspective,xtradimesionality of God,Obama govt,Soros soldiers/antifa,NWO battle against soveriegnty/nationalism,China and Walmart,archeological findings in Israel of temple floor,Security Council,see below link to my blog of visions/dreams: 1988 North American judgemnt dream;2006 Dream of Iran being attacked brings martial law, partial proof, 1988 Spirit outpouring flood Vision(partial proof)
Keywords
prophecyvisionsdeepstate narrative-language-strategiesbeing gods soldierbattle tactics-techniques
