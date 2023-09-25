Bloody Oriskany: Freemason History Documentary, Secret History Huguenot Lodge #46 Part 5

Please enjoy this Freemason history documentary, The Secret History of Masonic Lodge Huguenot #46, Part 5: Bloody Oriskany. This is the fifth installment of The Secret History of Masonic Lodge Huguenot #46 series, which explores the lodge's significant role in the history of Westchester County, New York State, the United States, and the world. The lodge was established in 1796 in the Town of Eastchester, Westchester County. The videos provide insights into the lodge's members, its history, and Freemasonry. In this episode, we see a very bloody battle between the Tryon County Militia led by Masonic Brother Nicholas Herkimer against his lodge brothers Sir John Johnson and John Butler, as well as his actual brother Johan Jost Herkimer. This battle also destroys the Iroquois Nation and its centuries old bond. The book "Bloody Mohawk: The French and Indian War & American Revolution on New York's Frontier" by Richard Berleth is recommended reading, and viewers are encouraged to visit the historical places mentioned in the series. Discover the captivating world of Freemasonry in the mesmerizing Freemason history documentary, "The Secret History of Masonic Lodge Huguenot." This engrossing video unravels the hidden chronicles of one New York State’s first Masonic lodges and its profound impact on the rich history of Westchester County, New York. Delve into the enigmatic realm of fraternal organizations as this documentary unveils the unknown connections and history, traditions, and historical significance of this Masonic lodge. With meticulous attention to detail, this video unveils the captivating narrative of the Masonic lodge, which was established in 1796 in the Town of Eastchester, Westchester County. Explore the profound influence of this lodge not only within the local community but also on a broader scale, spanning the history of New York State, the United States, and even the global stage. Through captivating storytelling and expert analysis, viewers will gain an in-depth understanding of the lodge's illustrious members, its impact on Freemasonry, and its pivotal role in shaping the course of history. If you’ve found this video, you’re probably looking for more information on: • Freemason history documentary • secret history of Masonic lodge Huguenot • history of Westchester County New York • fraternal organizations, freemason documentary, and freemason history • Masonic lodge documentary, and Masonic lodge history • History Channel secret societies As the documentary unravels the unknown history of this Masonic lodge, it sheds light on the intriguing connections between Freemasonry and well-known and not so well-known historical events. Immerse yourself in the enthralling narratives and riveting accounts of Masonic history, meticulously crafted for both enthusiasts and newcomers alike. "The Secret History of Masonic Lodge Huguenot" is a must-watch for history enthusiasts, Freemason aficionados, and anyone intrigued by the clandestine world of secret societies. If you enjoy captivating documentaries on the History Channel, don't miss this remarkable journey through the hidden corridors of Freemasonry and the enduring legacy of the Masonic lodge. If you enjoyed this Freemason history documentary, featuring the secret history of Masonic Lodge Huguenot, please remember to like, share, subscribe, and leave a comment if you have any questions or suggestions. We hope to see you here again soon! #freemasons #historychannel #masoniclodge

