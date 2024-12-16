BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike DeWine's next move - Jane Timken as a potential U.S. Senator replacement?
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
8 views • 6 months ago

Our focus is on the political landscape with discussions on U.S. immigration trends, Ohio's legislative maneuvers, and potential Republican replacements for Vance. We also critique the transparency of government actions and discuss Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's plans for Texas border protection.


Be prepared for a segment on healthcare frustrations, including UnitedHealthcare's controversial claim denials and the debate over off-label drug prescriptions. Plus, get insights into the controversial Ohio elementary school's involvement with the Satanic Temple, and the ethics of justifying assassination for political reasons.


Stay tuned as we delve into a mix of historical reflections, including the Battle of Fredericksburg and modern-day consequences of eliminating qualified immunity for public employees.


Lastly, don't miss our critical discussions on immigration policies, document destruction controversies, and the shifting regulations surrounding marijuana. Your hosts navigate these topics with their unique blend of humor, historical knowledge, and common sense.


Common Sense Moments


00:00 Lincoln dismisses leader; Burnside reassigned to Ohio.


08:00 Ohio news, Trump immigration, Biden's 1500 pardons.


11:11 Destroyed evidence suggests impropriety and tampering felony.


16:25 Adams, Pritzker seek help from Trump's border czar.


24:06 Debate over Tennessee law banning transgender surgery.


26:02 Coaches permitting behavior leads to rule changes.


35:57 THC variants legal loophole; unclear regulatory intentions.


39:28 Controversy over bill requiring off-campus religious education.


46:04 Deregulation eliminated unnecessary trucking federal approval.


50:56 Reflects on racialization and heroism contradictions.


55:07 Ohio petition proposing limits on qualified immunity.


01:01:54 Syria's dictatorship ends; concerns for minorities arise.


01:04:10 Loves Christmas lights, music, and festive activities.


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio

trumpcannabisimmigrationunitedhealthcaredan patrickmike dewinevance
