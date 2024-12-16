Mike DeWine's next move - Jane Timken as a potential U.S. Senator replacement?

Our focus is on the political landscape with discussions on U.S. immigration trends, Ohio's legislative maneuvers, and potential Republican replacements for Vance. We also critique the transparency of government actions and discuss Lt. Governor Dan Patrick's plans for Texas border protection.





Common Sense Moments





00:00 Lincoln dismisses leader; Burnside reassigned to Ohio.





08:00 Ohio news, Trump immigration, Biden's 1500 pardons.





11:11 Destroyed evidence suggests impropriety and tampering felony.





16:25 Adams, Pritzker seek help from Trump's border czar.





24:06 Debate over Tennessee law banning transgender surgery.





26:02 Coaches permitting behavior leads to rule changes.





35:57 THC variants legal loophole; unclear regulatory intentions.





39:28 Controversy over bill requiring off-campus religious education.





46:04 Deregulation eliminated unnecessary trucking federal approval.





50:56 Reflects on racialization and heroism contradictions.





55:07 Ohio petition proposing limits on qualified immunity.





01:01:54 Syria's dictatorship ends; concerns for minorities arise.





01:04:10 Loves Christmas lights, music, and festive activities.





