Maduro spoke about who really defeated Hitler and Nazi Germany.

Adding:

ALERT 🚨 Venezuela updates

After fully counting more precincts Maduro has increased his lead 51.95% to González 43.18%,

Putin officially invited Maduro to BRICS Summit, a HUGE FU to the US/NATO

No coincidence the State Dept Goons recognised González Guaido

Colombia, Brazil & Mexico put out statement calling on respecting Venezuela’s election results & their national sovereignty

Washington’s clearly threatened by where the world is going and needs Venezuela, a vital symbol of anti-imperialism, to become the next Argentina. But with China, Russia and other countries recognising its elections, & the power and resilience of the Venezuelan people, I doubt this will be possible.

More:

While the US clowns declare that González Guaido 2.0 is the “President of Venezuela,” the CNE issues a 2nd bulletin of the results with 96.87% of centers processed, giving Maduro 51.95% & González 43.18%, an increase for Maduro.

Maduro 6,408,834 votes

González 5,326,104 votes

Let me add that the delay in processing was because there were & continue to be attempts to hack the CNE’s system by the opposition.

Adding:

During a radio speech Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro stated that if the United States insist to meddle in the Venezuelan elections, the country is ready to carry on with the revolution in any way necessary. He said the Venezuelans are not cowards and are ready to defend their Homeland.





