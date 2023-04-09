© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dwrcz18ed
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】DVS 7.0 performs “I Need Ya” live, calling upon the people to together take down the CCP! We must not stop fighting! @OfficialDVS7
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】DVS 7.0现场演唱《I Need Ya (我需要你们)》，并呼吁人们一同消灭中共！我们绝不能停止这场抗争！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平