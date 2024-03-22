BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CANADA REVENUE AGENCY IS STEPPING UP THEIR THREATS. WHAT TO DO!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
0
482 views • 03/22/2024

The Canada Revenue Agency is ramping up their threats this year because they have hired a whole bunch of foreigners who don't speak English who read a script designed to be as threatening as possible.


The Canada Revenue Agency has no authority of any kind in Canada. They are not a police agency and nor are they an agency that has any powers of arrest or detainment.


You cannot do jail time in Canada for owing taxes and you do not have to cooperate with the Canada Revenue Agency in any way. If they contact you, take the advice I gave in his video and then get a hold of me right away.


Www.kevinjjohnston.me/contact

