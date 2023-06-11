BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates & Depopulation Agenda - Covid Plandemic
CURIOSITY & FUN
CURIOSITY & FUN
79 views • 06/11/2023

In early 2020 it was announced that a new virus was sweeping the globe. People all over the world have been subjected to "lockdown" measures, curtailment of freedom and travel bans in a supposed attempt to slow the "spread" of the supposed Corona virus. In just a few weeks the UK has caved in to completely unnecessary fascist measures being dictated by global oligarchs from outside of the country. The whole Corona nonsense has shown just how spineless our politicians and leaders are, as if we didn't know already. Like a lizard crawling out from a desert rock, Bill Gates appeared on BBC Breakfast News extolling his plan to vaccinate the entire world. The megalomaniac geek couldn't keep the filthy smug grin from his face, as he explained his plan to "write cheques" for governments so they could buy his soon to be released vaccine. If you think this man has honourable intentions you need to go and have your brain extracted and replaced with a one that works. Richard D. Hall explains ...

Keywords
new world orderdepopulationrichard d hallcovidrichplanet tv
