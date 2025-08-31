BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 402 - Remember Remember
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
37 views • 3 weeks ago

In this message i’m coming full circle in a sense to the start of the Fake Covid Pandemic world medical psy-op that was perpetrated against mankind in 2019. The one I just finished describing METAPHORICALLY to you.

It is coming up to the 6th year since that fateful event occurred and this is a full REMINDER of what happened. The reason for doing this is that 6 years is plenty of time for people to totally forget the Covid Virus HOAX and what happened. Now I have never stopped reminding and warning people for the last 6 years day and night about what happened and what is still coming however I haven’t stopped to look at what a POWERFUL PROPAGANDA and MIND CONTROL event Covid really was. The whole world FELL for the DECEPTION and the body count hasn’t stopped. People continue to die all over the place from the Toxic Tests and Injections and a Fake Virus continues to be the scapegoat.


sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
