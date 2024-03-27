Back to Basics: Well-being -- Mar 27, 2024 Open Wisdom Wednesdays

There's a little wind in the mic and I take a call and chat briefly with Truly Julie again.





Irregular Wisdom Office Hours. I ask unplanned general & specific questions for your wisdom & you ask me. In the meantime we share openly -- likely from whatever is currently happening -- to get at our wisdom





Past Open Wisdom Wednesdays: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmHBy3jSQd-_Otf30cnRpOU3AyIiFcnju