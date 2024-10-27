BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPISODE 79: DO NOT LET THIS ELECTION DISTRACT YOU
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
56 views • 7 months ago

If politics is downstream from culture, then culture is downstream from moral standards. Do not let this election or any political electoral process distract you from that fact. No matter how capable an elected leader is they cannot save a people who refuse to be saved. We must all come together and decide whether we will be divided by our differences or united by our commonality.


ON PODCAST: https://open.spotify.com/episode/14Zv6tqFQgkFOaa3G8LMsD


Keywords
electionrealitydistraction
