TAXES.. PAY'EM OR DON'T | 6-15-2023

Show #1913
Links from today's LIVE show:
2 Timothy: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+Timothy+3&version=KJV
Special Ed: https://www.facebook.com/reel/731176898750381
Matthew 17: KJV :https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2017:24-27&version=KJV
Matthew 17: MSG: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+17%3A24-27&version=MSG
Amendment's : https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/billofrights
Webster's 1828
Incontinent: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/incontinent
Blasphemer :https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Blasphemer
The Liberty Action Network: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/vfw-to-host-after-party-for-pride-event/
Mark 12: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=mark+12&version=KJV
Proverbs 13: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=pro+13+&version=KJV
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
