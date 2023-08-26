GEORGIA INDICTMENT & TRUMP - THE FACTS - with ROBERT BOWES & PIRATE RADIO [MIRROR]

[CREDIT]

✝️ The Alpha Warrior Show ✝️

https://rumble.com/v3ama8x-georgia-indictment-and-trump-the-facts-with-robert-bowes-and-pirate-radio.html





SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:



LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE SAVINGS FROM INFLATION AND AN IRRESPONSIBLE GOVERNMENT, WITH GOLD AND SILVER (#SPONSOR). https://alphalikesgold.com

Once you complete the form, you’ll receive a call from a specialist within 15 minutes (during business hours)-But there’s more! After completing the form you’ll receive a THANK YOU email, once you receive that email, if you call them before they call you at the number on the email- YOU WILL GET A FREE 1oz PURE SILVER RONALD REAGAN COIN.

BUY YOUR ALPHA GEAR AT: https://thealphawarriorshow.tv/collections/all

SUMMARY:

Mike Lindell Event: Use Promo Code: ALPHA

FREE Online Gift!

https://lindellevent.com

Dr. Ardis Website: https://thedrardisshow.com USE PROMO CODE: ALPHA

EXCLUSIVE FREE SCREENING PASSES "DISEASE IN REVERSE" Here: https://diseaseinreverse.com/?a=643c3b6dcab57&b=7a24afe6

HEALTH SECRET - NEW HOPE SERIES:

Link for Alpha's Audience: https://autoimmuneseries.com/?a=643c3b6dcab57

MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777

MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):

Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA

https://www.mypillow.com/alpha

Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA

DR. ZELENKO PROTOCOL:

https://zstacklife.com/ALPHA

GRAITHCARE “YOUR INDEPENDENT PATIENT ADVOCATE”

Watch Episode#50 for complete details

https://graithcare.com and Referred By Code: AlphaWarrior

PATREON:

https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow

WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/

SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv

TWITTER MAIN: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx

TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/alphawarriorinc

TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod

TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@AlphaWarrior

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/alphawarrior

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow

DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork

CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv

Email: [email protected]

SUPPORT:

To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna

FAIR USE NOTICE These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.