Tectonic Shifts of Influence: – Power Structures are being Rewritten w/ Sam Anthony
289 views • 2 months ago
In this episode, Sarah Westall is joined by Sam Anthony, founder of YourNews.com, for an eye-opening conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. They explore how mainstream media manipulation has shaped public perception around major global events—including war, elections, and government policies—and why reclaiming control of information is essential for preserving freedom.Show moreAnthony explains how YourNews.com is building a decentralized news platform designed to empower local communities and citizen journalists. By eliminating gatekeepers and corporate bias, this model gives people a powerful tool to restore truth in media and strengthen self-governance.
Whether you want to become a contributor or an investor, this episode will show you how independent media is not just surviving—it’s becoming the future. Learn more at https://YourNews.com
*
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
*
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story furtherShow less
*
In this episode, Sarah Westall is joined by Sam Anthony, founder of YourNews.com, for an eye-opening conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. They explore how mainstream media manipulation has shaped public perception around major global events—including war, elections, and government policies—and why reclaiming control of information is essential for preserving freedom.Show moreAnthony explains how YourNews.com is building a decentralized news platform designed to empower local communities and citizen journalists. By eliminating gatekeepers and corporate bias, this model gives people a powerful tool to restore truth in media and strengthen self-governance.
Whether you want to become a contributor or an investor, this episode will show you how independent media is not just surviving—it’s becoming the future. Learn more at https://YourNews.com
*
Keywords
