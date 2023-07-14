Brutal attack - Russian troops destroyed a convoy of Ukrainian armored vehicles in Zaporozhye

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Defense Ministry published on the Web footage of the destruction of the attacking assault column of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the process of the offensive operation undertaken by the Ukrainian command against the Russian Armed Forces.