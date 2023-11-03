COLORADO BIGFOOT VIRAL VIDEO DEBUNKED!! #HOAX #bigfoot2023 #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I wanted to prove this was real more than anything, BUT the more I watched it i realized it was suit, ad youll see it as well.ThinkerThunker
https://youtu.be/l-JlOv74Em4
#BIGFOOT #TRAIN #BIGFOOTGONEVIRAL
ORIGINAL SOURCE
shannon.law.37
https://www.facebook.com/shannon.law.37
RichieFromBoston
https://www.tiktok.com/@richiefromboston
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos