6-7-25_Why We Cancelled Our Passion For Tabernacles Event This Year.

Due to powerful words and dreams from the Lord, Pastor Jim has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Passion for Tabernacles event. Join him this Saturday at 10:30 AM CST as he shares what happened, how the decision came about, and why it's so significant for this prophetic moment in time. We are living in extraordinary days, and without a doubt, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob is still speaking—guiding, leading, and revealing His will.