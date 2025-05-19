© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Era of Peace according to Pope Leo XIV ✅✝
1 Thessalonians 5
brethren, you need not, that we should write to you;
2 For yourselves know perfectly, that the day of the Lord shall so come, as a thief in the night.
3 For when they shall say, peace and security; then shall sudden destruction come upon them, as the pains upon her that is with child, and they shall not escape.
