IDF Policing Spies on Rips Off Destroys Christianity?
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
81 followers
58 views • 2 months ago

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114772548379543991  Police are being trained to target Christians & Straight White Families for prison, family break up, gun, property, & child confiscation as a DoD NATO program as We the People have been Declared Enemies of the United States by the Coup of 1963. IDF Israeli Defense Force runs & trains Police as an Armed Occupation. I am SvenVonErick on X. Steven G. Erickson #WBNemesis 

Everything we have ever been told are lies.

My evidence was stolen out of here: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/110464732793459310 

Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079

My VoIP is 1 706 740 9324. If you text me or leave voicemail for first time, please tell me at least your first name, where you are contacting me from, & what you want.

I won't talk with bots or people who think I will answer a first text that says "Hey" or "How's it going?" If I haven't already talked or texted with you.

If you are outside the US I will need your email..

I am currently suing the FBI & IDF Policing for 6 decades of ripping me off, hiring cutouts to attack me & kill people whom I tell too much to, attacking me, many times nearly killing me, eavesdropping, stalking, harassment, emptying my bank accounts, making phone calls & sending texts & emails to destroy any sort of relationship I have ever had all over world.

I would like mainly to just go off where there are no Jews, Gays, & Lesbians to be free of all their BS.

If no I am going to legally & Constitutionally launch the Mother of All Wars.

https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick 

#SvenVonErick for more ☕ 


Keywords
uspropagandaconspiracy
