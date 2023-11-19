DIY easy to make waterproof solution for leather canvas and almost any material

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DIY easy to make waterproofing solution for leather canvas and almost any material. This solution is easy to make and inexpensive. You do not have to melt wax and other flammable materials. Our waterproofing Solution is easy to apply and does a great job repelling water from boots, shoes, even leaking tent seams. This short video shows step by step instructions.
Check out our other DIY how to projects. http://www.diyeasycrafts.com/
Please join us on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/groups/16683..
https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/diyeasycrafts
Shared from and subscribe to:
DIYeasycrafts
https://www.youtube.com/@DIYeasycrafts/videos