What Surprising Lies Has the Hispanic Church Bought Into (Part 2)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-jesus-martinez-and-jio-del-cristo-part-2

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Today we’re going to do part 2 of my interview with Pastors Jesus Martinez and his son Jiovanne, who’s the youth pastor with their Living Word Fellowship in Miami, FL. We’ve been discussing the particular issues that the Hispanic church might have.





And, boy, I got straightened out on that. There are…talk about being assimilated into the American culture, what it used to be is not like it is now, and I supposed we could lay that off to the different media, communications, and so on.





-------





Video Posting





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos