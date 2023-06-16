MAJOR CYBER ATTACK. Catherine Herridge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Catherine Herridge (https://twitter.com/cbs_herridge/status/1669486666757619712) -
#cyberattack #falseflag #blamerussia #fakenews
Tonight, sources tell CBS News senior government officials are racing to limit impact - of what one cyber expert calls - potentially the largest theft + extortion event in recent history. USG official says no evidence to date US MIL or INTEL compromised.
https://t.me/QWO17/102156