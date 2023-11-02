CHP Talks: Brian Peckford—Restoring Respect for the God-given Rights Enshrined in the Charter!

November 2, 2023: My guest this week is the Honourable Brian Peckford, the last living drafter and signatory of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This episode is not in an interview format but is a zoom recording of Mr. Peckford’s address to the AGM of CHP-BC on October 21. He spoke via a zoom connection through a large screen at The Old Church in Smithers, BC. He highlighted some of the challenges of finalizing the Charter’s amending formula, the importance of the Supremacy of God clause and Section 33, the Notwithstanding Clause. We thank Mr. Peckford for his tireless efforts to restore morality, integrity and transparency to governments, the courts and the media in Canada.

