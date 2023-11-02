BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Brian Peckford—Restoring Respect for the God-given Rights Enshrined in the Charter!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
96 views • 11/02/2023

November 2, 2023: My guest this week is the Honourable Brian Peckford, the last living drafter and signatory of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This episode is not in an interview format but is a zoom recording of Mr. Peckford’s address to the AGM of CHP-BC on October 21. He spoke via a zoom connection through a large screen at The Old Church in Smithers, BC. He highlighted some of the challenges of finalizing the Charter’s amending formula, the importance of the Supremacy of God clause and Section 33, the Notwithstanding Clause. We thank Mr. Peckford for his tireless efforts to restore morality, integrity and transparency to governments, the courts and the media in Canada.

Read Brian’s regular blog at: https://peckford42.wordpress.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
free speechvaccinescensorshiptravelvaccinationjusticedoctorsmandateschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcoercioncharterchp british columbiapreamblemrnachp bccharter of rights and freedomschpcanadabrian peckfordchp talkssupremacy of godbcpolinotwithstanding clause
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy