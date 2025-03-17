The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 380 - Airplanes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I want to look at airplanes and air travel. You’re probably wondering WHY? WHAT does this have to do with Bible prophecy and the Jesuit Roman World Government. My answer is, a LOT! Far more than you can imagine. The STATE of air travel at ANY TIME is like a CANARY in a COAL MINE! The HEALTH of air travel actually dictates the movement of millions of people and millions of dollars worth of goods every hour of every day worldwide. World trade is dependent on this industry. It is airplanes that connect people with the world quickly. Now maybe you have never flown anywhere or maybe you have but this subject holds no interest for you. It should and I’ll tell you why.
Airplanes changed the world and along with a few other inventions like the Telephone, the Internal Combustion Engine and Electricity created fast moving Modern Society. Modern Jet Aircraft are possibly the greatest invention of man. The world we see today would not be what it is without fast, safe Jet Aircraft travel. These aircraft are truly a modern marvel. I have travelled on a lot of them and I never ceased to be amazed when flying. The truth is, when the airplanes STOP flying, civilization as we know it immediately regresses.
