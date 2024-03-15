BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘Ordinary Americans are feeling it’: Joe Biden ‘wrong’ on inflation
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 03/15/2024

The Australian Washington Correspondent Adam Creighton says Biden is “wrong” on inflation because it is still positive and “ordinary Americans are feeling it”. New data has revealed inflation in the United States rose from 3.1 per cent to 3.2 per cent in February. Joe Biden said the United States ‘have among the lowest inflation rates of any country in America’. “There’s no chance that he will ever be able to say that prices are actually coming down,” Mr Creighton told Sky News host James Morrow. “Inflation is still very much positive … and a few years ago, that would’ve been considered a massive rate of inflation. “Ordinary Americans are feeling it. “I think he’s wrong there with the statistics.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy