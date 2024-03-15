‘Ordinary Americans are feeling it’: Joe Biden ‘wrong’ on inflation

The Australian Washington Correspondent Adam Creighton says Biden is “wrong” on inflation because it is still positive and “ordinary Americans are feeling it”. New data has revealed inflation in the United States rose from 3.1 per cent to 3.2 per cent in February. Joe Biden said the United States ‘have among the lowest inflation rates of any country in America’. “There’s no chance that he will ever be able to say that prices are actually coming down,” Mr Creighton told Sky News host James Morrow. “Inflation is still very much positive … and a few years ago, that would’ve been considered a massive rate of inflation. “Ordinary Americans are feeling it. “I think he’s wrong there with the statistics.”







