X CLASS FLARES HEADING TO EARTH

WARNING X CLASS SOLAR FLARES / SUNSPOT AR3372
A HYPERACTIVE SUNSPOT: New sunspot AR3372 is seething with activity. In the last 24 hours alone it has produced eight M-class solar flares. If current trends continue, we should expect more strong M-class flares during the next 24 hours with a chance of X CLASS FLARES