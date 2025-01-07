© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Su-34 carried out a bombing sortie and dropped FAB-1500 bomb on the invaders.
Video from Jan 6th.
This is on the territory of the Sudzhansky butter factory .
Northern outskirts of the eastern part of Sudzha, Kursk region.
The activity of UAF in the Kursk direction led to Russian intelligence officers detecting a temporary deployment point for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in occupied Sudzha.
The VSU soldiers were rushing in and out, bringing in the wounded, loading ammunition – in short, they completely exposed themselves.
A couple of hours later, Russian Su-34 carried out a bombing sortie and dropped FAB-1500 bomb on the invaders.
Cynthia... There was an identical video that said this was a FAB-3000, I'm not sure?: