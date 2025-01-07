Russian Su-34 carried out a bombing sortie and dropped FAB-1500 bomb on the invaders.

Video from Jan 6th.

This is on the territory of the Sudzhansky butter factory .

Northern outskirts of the eastern part of Sudzha, Kursk region.

The activity of UAF in the Kursk direction led to Russian intelligence officers detecting a temporary deployment point for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in occupied Sudzha.

The VSU soldiers were rushing in and out, bringing in the wounded, loading ammunition – in short, they completely exposed themselves.

A couple of hours later, Russian Su-34 carried out a bombing sortie and dropped FAB-1500 bomb on the invaders.

Cynthia... There was an identical video that said this was a FAB-3000, I'm not sure?:



