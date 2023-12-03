LOVE THE TRUTH - WHY THE MOON LANDING IS A LIE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why the 1969 and subsequent moon landings were lies
What the Bible says about the moon
Actual Observations about the moon. It is a light and not terra firma to land on
Operation Paperclip and the origins of NASA (which in Hebrew means "to deceive")
Why does NASA's Head of Rocketry, Wernher Von Braun, have Psalm 19:1 on his tombstone?
More of NASA's lies, inconsistencies and CGI magic
Neil Armstrong, supposedly the first man on the moon, does not love the Truth