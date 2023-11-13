© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VOYAGER SOLAR SYSTEM VIDEOS Leaked Videos With Audio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_JIDcoAZBI
Leaked from 4chan.
These videos are from the 1970's. There's lots of UFO activity captured on them. Maybe that is why NASA kept them secret from the pubic for so long.
Remember that NASA means Never A Straight Answer!!!
Be sure to thank the Leakers at 4chan.org/pol/ and look for more there every day!!!
