Ole Dammegård interview 22.12.2023

Ole Dammegard has been investigating the assassination of John F. Kennedy and other similar cases for over 40 years. In this interview, Ole discusses why Kennedy was targeted for murder and who benefited from his assassination. He details how the assassination was carried out, where the critical shot was fired from, and who the shooter was. Ole also mentioned the astonishing connections between the Kennedy and the Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme's assassinations. The accompanying pages from Ole's website contain an astonishing amount of detail about all these assassinations and the interviews Ole has given about them.